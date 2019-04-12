Mark Ein finds new home for Washington Kastles atop Union Market

Mark Ein is taking his tennis franchise to the roof of Union Market, announcing a deal for a new pop-up stadium roughly a week after announcing he would take over management of the Citi Open…

Ein announced Friday the Washington Kastles will play their 2019 season on the rooftop of Union Market, 1309 Fifth St. NE, which will be converted into a 700-seat tennis stadium.

Union Market owner Edens will construct the rooftop court as it awaits approval from the D.C. Zoning Commission for its plans to create an 8,000-square-foot park and entertainment venue with food and beverage offerings on the roof. Edens’ previously approved plans to build an Angelika Film Center and either office or residential atop Union Market fell through in 2016.

Ein has been searching across the District for a home for the six-time World TeamTennis champion for years. The Kastles have moved several times during the team’s 11-year history, from a parking lot that would become CityCenterDC, to a waterfront…