Many Around the World Losing Faith in Democracy

In an era where the U.S. election of Donald Trump as president and the British vote to leave the European Union have come to symbolize an age of anger and anxiety, a newly released international study highlighting public dissatisfaction with the state of democracy in their country may not be that surprising.

But the findings released this week by the nonpartisan Pew Research Center did offer more positive views from the survey conducted last year in 27 countries: People were more optimistic about their country’s support for freedom of speech, ability to provide economic opportunity and ensure public safety than their views of politicians and democratic institutions. The study drew a strong link between the views of a country’s economy and its democratic performance.

A median 63% of the people polled said their country protects the rights of people to express their views. Those views are strongest in Indonesia, the Netherlands, Sweden, the Philippines and Canada. In contrast, fewer than half of respondents in Brazil, Italy, Argentina, Spain and Hungary said free speech was protected in their country.

Additionally, a median 57% worldwide said that most people in their country have a good chance to improve their living standards. Those views were strongest in Indonesia, the Philippines, Sweden, the Netherlands and Australia. But they are weakest in Europe, where sharp majorities of people in Greece, Spain, Italy and Hungary reject the idea of people being able to improve their standards of living. A majority of respondents in South Korea, Argentina and Brazil rejected that idea.

Those were the more upbeat results of the Pew study, which found that more than half of people surveyed around the world are not happy with how democracy is working in their country. Those views were fueled by views of politicians as being corrupt and uncaring about the needs of the public and elections being unable to bring change.

Fifty-four percent of global respondents said that politicians are corrupt, including 89% in Greece, 82% in Russia, 75% in South Korea, 72% in both Nigeria and South Africa and 69% in the United States. Additionally, a median 51% of the people surveyed internationally said they were not satisfied with how democracy is functioning in their country. Those views were strongest in Mexico, Greece, Brazil, Spain, Tunisia and Italy. In the U.S., 58% of respondents were not satisfied with American democracy.

People also expressed skepticism about their country’s courts. A median of 53% disagreed with the statement that their country’s court system treats everyone fairly. That disagreement was strongest in South Korea, Argentina, Spain, Greece and Italy.

Elsewhere, roughly 6-in-10 people globally said they felt safe walking at night, but the authors of the Pew survey said those views were not linked to democratic dissatisfaction.

The Pew survey was conducted May 14-Aug. 12, 2018 and surveyed 30,133 people.

