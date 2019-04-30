Manulife REIT buys two Fair Oaks office buildings, citing proximity to HQ2

A Singapore-based real estate investment trust will shell out $122 million to buy two office buildings near Fair Oaks Mall, touting the site as “a 30-minute drive from Amazon HQ2.” Manulife US REIT announced Monday…

Manulife US REIT announced Monday its plan to close May 10 on the acquisition of Centerpointe I and II from Carr Properties. The buildings are located on a site along the 4000 block of Legato Road, just off Route 50 in Fairfax in between Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center.

Each structure is 11 stories tall, with about 420,000 square feet of office space and 1,456 parking spaces between them.

In a presentation to investors, Manulife cites the buildings’ location as the main motivating factor behind the decision, particularly due to the dearth of new office construction in Fairfax County. And of course the proximity to Arlington and the future Amazon headquarters doesn’t hurt either, as the REIT believes the tech giant’s arrival nearby “may fuel office demand resulting in residential and…