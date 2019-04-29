Make Your Success at Work Easy to Understand

Which animal do you think is faster: a cheetah or a dust mite? That’s a no-brainer of a question, right? Just about everyone is enamored of the cheetah’s stealth and speed. How could a microscopic…



If you are only looking at speed in terms of miles per hour, of course the cheetah wins. But, if you measure speed in terms of how many body lengths the animal can move per hour, the mite beats the cheetah by a long shot. And, if you are measuring speed in terms of total distance covered, some other animal is likely to take the prize.

So, the question becomes: What measure do you use to demonstrate success?

This query is critical when crafting your resume. The document shouldn’t be either a restatement of your job description or a simple list of tasks you’ve completed. It is a marketing tool whose sole purpose is to highlight the value you represent to a new employer in a role for which you wish to be considered.

It’s up to you to show not only what you did, but also the context in which you did it. Otherwise, like the dust mite, your work accomplishments may not get the respect they deserve.

Show in your resume how you increased sales, decreased costs, added to productivity and thereby added to the bottom line. And, at the same time, set up the context in which you operated to really show your value.

Use context to explain success at work.

Look at your resume as an empty canvas on which you can paint a picture of what you’ve done. Then, frame the image of your work achievements in a way that provides context that really explains how you’ve exceeded your job performance goals. Facts alone don’t build your case. But when you put facts into a favorable context, you are on your way to crafting a winning document.

Here’s an example of some typical fact-alone resume bullets that cry out for context:

— Sold X widgets in 2018.

— Led a $Y million project.

— Managed the entire marketing department.

All of these examples might be great accomplishments, or not. The reader just doesn’t know. You might have sold 1,000 widgets or led a team on a $10 million project. You might have run the whole division or done any number of things. But if you don’t provide some context, your statement of what you’ve done is likely meaningless.

So here are good resume examples of how to spruce up each item to tell a more compelling story:

— Sold X widgets in 2018, beating 2017 results by 37% and setting a company record.

— Led $Y million project to do Z, resulting in an energy savings of $5X over three years.

— Managed the marketing department of eight people with a budget of $X. Ran Z digital campaigns resulting in A, B and C for our clients.

Choose the right frame of reference.

Your task is to make the value of your achievements easy to understand so that employers don’t have to guess about what you’ve done or the relative merit of your success. There are many frames of reference you might use to explain your work accomplishments. Make sure to pick those most relevant to your experience and also the company where you’re hoping to land a new job.

For example, if your company’s sales increased by $500,000, that might be a major accomplishment if you work for a small, family-owned business. But if you work for Amazon, that wouldn’t even be a rounding error worthy of Jeff Bezos‘ attention.

To illustrate the value of your success at work, you might draw on your company size or location. What is your company size in terms of its service area, yearly revenues, its total number of clients and employees?

You might cite past results in terms of sales, investments, productivity, earnings or savings. You might compare yourself to your peers within your company, your region, like companies or some nationwide statistic.

How does your recent work compare with your productivity in former years? Where do you stand relative to your colleagues, teammates or competitors? How has your work affected your company’s growth?

When you show how your employer benefited from your actions, you’ll benefit yourself by landing a new job with a better title, more responsibility, greater respect and higher compensation.

Happy Hunting!

