Magnet Schools vs. Charter Schools: Differences Explained

Charter and magnet schools are well represented in the top tier of the U.S. News Best High Schools rankings. Both models — when compared with the long history of traditional public schools — are relatively…

Charter and magnet schools are well represented in the top tier of the U.S. News Best High Schools rankings.

Both models — when compared with the long history of traditional public schools — are relatively new. Magnet schools came into existence in the late 1960s as districts looked to encourage voluntary desegregation by attracting diverse groups to enroll around specific academic specialties. Charter schools followed in the early 1990s, with the stated goal to be more flexible and innovative than traditional counterparts.

“I think every community benefits from having a mix of these kinds of schools,” says Christine Campbell , who spent two decades researching school choice for the Center on Reinventing Public Education before recently moving to an admissions role at Seattle University.

Magnets and charters are publicly funded schools, albeit with features that allow both to have greater autonomy over the curriculum. It’s the autonomy aspect that Campbell believes has propelled the success of the charter and magnet high schools atop the U.S. News rankings.

[Read: U.S. News Releases 2019 Best High Schools Rankings.]

“Charters and magnets have autonomy over decisions that allow them to not only create a program and culture that they think will be successful, they also have the autonomy to act quickly over things that matter, so they can respond to areas of weakness, or adapt to challenges,” Campbell says.

“Personally, I think this is a freedom that all school leaders should have,” she says, adding that often leaders of traditional public schools “may have their hands tied in large and small ways that make it hard for them to be responsive to everything from test score increases or declines to shifts in school culture to building a team of educators that are all in.”

A key difference, experts say, is that magnet schools are organized around a theme, which can be appealing to families. For example, magnet schools cater to particular interests, organizing a curriculum around STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — or fine and performing arts. Additionally, another key difference is that while charters are part of the public school system, they are operated by independent organizations separate from local district leadership.

“Magnet schools provide parents with choices for their children’s education within the public school system. This is important because parents have the security of knowing that magnets are accountable to the same school board that oversees all the other public schools in the district. Yet the true appeal lies within their specialized curriculum, which includes, STEM, fine and performing arts, International Baccalaureate, career and technical education and language immersion,” Todd Mann, executive director of the nonprofit Magnet Schools of America, wrote in an email.

Magnet schools are often bound to regulations that charters may be excluded from.

“Charter schools typically do not operate under a lot of the regulations that traditional public schools will,” says Nathan Barrett, senior director of research and evaluation at the nonprofit National Alliance for Public Charter Schools. “Charter schools are free to adopt their preferred curriculum focus. They’re not wedded to what the district says the curriculum is going to be.”

Barrett emphasizes that laws governing charter schools vary by state. Typically charters are comprised of staff lacking a collective bargaining agreement, with some exceptions, which Barrett notes is an example of how laws differ across state lines.

[Read: What to Know About Charter High Schools.]

At both magnets and charters, admission is often determined by the use of a lottery system, due to high demand for limited seats.

In the 2015-16 school year, more than 2.6 million students were enrolled in magnet schools nationwide, compared with more than 2.8 million in charters across 43 states and the District of Columbia, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. The politics around charter schools are as varied as the laws. Some states have resisted introducing charters, as concerns about shifting money away from traditional public schools persist.

“It’s hard to talk about the charter movement without talking about some of the politics,” Barrett says.

Campbell notes that another common criticism of charters is that some schools — albeit a minority — are operated by for-profit organizations. According to the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, about 15% of charters are run by for-profit operators.

“I think charter schools have had a pretty rocky lifetime so far. They’ve often been viewed outside of the public school domain, even though they are public schools,” Campbell says, adding that magnets also attract some controversy due to uneven levels of funding. “Magnet schools often get more funds, and that can be contentious for other nearby schools that don’t have that. But for the most part, I think they’re given a lot of support, and I would say that charter schools operate in a more adversarial environment.”

When it comes to deciding on whether to choose a charter or a magnet high school as an alternative to traditional public schools, context matters.

“I would encourage anyone curious about charter schools to look at what the particulars are in their area. There certainly is some variance from location to location that creates really important local context for what charter schools are and what the choice process looks like,” Barrett says.

Mann points to “vibrant, innovative learning environments” as a reason that parents choose magnet schools for their children.

“As the original form of public school choice, magnet schools are built on five pillars: diversity; innovative curriculum and professional development; academic excellence; high-quality instructional systems; and family and community partnerships. Graduates of magnet schools say they feel empowered to reach their truest potential,” Mann says.

[See: 10 Things to Consider When Picking Your Child’s High School.]

Campbell encourages parents to do their homework and thoroughly research the high school they are considering, digging into data such as graduation rates and how many students go on to college, particularly based on how well their own demographics are served. She also encourages parents to consider extracurricular activities, noting that some charter or magnet schools don’t offer sports or art programs. If those options are important to a student, that may be a drawback, regardless of the strength of the school’s academic programs.

“Take stock of what matters to you, and what makes your child happy and excited. And you might find that you have just crossed off a school that all your friends and family think is amazing, but when you look at the pieces more closely, it just doesn’t deliver,” Campbell says.

See the complete rankings of the Best High Schools.

More from U.S. News

Parents, Help Teens Meet High School Grad Requirements

How 8 High School Seniors Got Accepted to College

Tips for Families to Survive High School Without Counselors

Magnet Schools vs. Charter Schools: Differences Explained originally appeared on usnews.com