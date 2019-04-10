Macy’s rolls out concept store to Metro Center location, 35 others

Cincinnati retail giant Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) on Wednesday is rolling out a concept store it acquired in 2018 to 36 of its locations nationwide, including Metro Center in downtown D.C. Story, a New York-based…

Story, a New York-based experiential retail concept store it acquired in May 2018, was launched in December 2011 to provide a new model for experiential retailing. Its website describes Story as taking the point of view of a magazine, changing like a gallery and selling things like a store. The shop reinvents itself every four to eight weeks, completely redesigning the interior of the store and its selection of merchandise in correspondence to a theme.

The opening theme of Story at Macy’s will be “Color,” offering a curation of color-coded products from brands like Mac Cosmetics, Crayola and Levi’s Kids. Color will run through June 26. Each Story at Macy’s location averages 1,500 square feet.

To pull off the launch of Story at Macy’s, more than 270 employees were hired and trained through Macy’s new “Know…