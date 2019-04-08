202
Lorton incubator to manage Loudoun United FC food and beverage

Loudoun United FC has selected a Northern Virginia food incubator to manage food and beverage at its Leesburg stadium scheduled to open in August.

Lorton-based Frontier Kitchen, per a release, will manage all food and beverage stands and food trucks at the 5,000-seat venue, now under construction at Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park. Vendor names were not released, but the announcement promises “local breweries, restaurants, and fan favorite food trucks will flood the stadium on game days.”

“We are so excited to share these new chefs and their delicious food with the Loudoun United fans,” Brenda Cromer, Frontier Kitchen CEO, said in a statement.

Frontier operates two kitchens, one in Lorton and one in Haymarket, and offers memberships for aspiring caterers, bakers, food trucks and food manufacturers.

Adam Behnke, Loudoun United FC’s chief operating officer, said the team hoped to “stay as local to Northern Virginia as possible” when building the culinary experience.

