Looking for a new ride? Check out the fleet of cars at the Washington Auto Show.

Is your March Madness bracket busted? Are you allergic to cherry blossoms? The 2019 Washington Auto Show opened Friday at the Washington Convention Center in downtown D.C.

The annual event showcasing new models, concept vehicles, demos and simulators is being held in the spring for the first time. It was previously held in the winter. This year’s event runs through April 14.

You can take a look at an assortment of vehicles from the show in the gallery above.

Washington NFL star Ryan Kerrigan, D.C. United’s Wayne Rooney, Nationals’ All-Star reliever Sean Doolittle, Mystics’ All-Star and Wizards assistant coach Kristi Toliver and Capitals broadcaster Craig Laughlin are all scheduled to make appearances during the week.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 12. Children 5 and under are free. You can find more information about the Washington Auto Show on its website.