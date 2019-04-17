Looking for a job? Here’s the 2018 median pay at 50 top U.S. companies

Looking for a job and want to know where the pay is likely to be best? It may be in black gold. Out of 50 of the largest companies in America, the highest median employee…

Looking for a job and want to know where the pay is likely to be best? It may be in black gold.

Out of 50 of the largest companies in America, the highest median employee pay in 2018 was at Texas-based oil giants Phillips 66 and Exxon Mobil Corp.

Houston-based Phillips (NYSE: PSX) last year paid its median employee $196,407, and Dallas-based Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) paid its median employee $171,375.

Another Texas-based energy giant, San Antonio-based petroleum refiner Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE: VLO), was also near the top for pay among the largest U.S. companies, with a 2018 median employee pay of $153,981.

Companies around the United States have recently revealed their median employee pay for 2018. It’s only the second year pay figures have been disclosed: The Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act required U.S. public companies to begin disclosing median employee pay in early 2018.

We looked at more than 50 of the largest U.S. companies, and found that 19 of…