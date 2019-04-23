Long & Foster launching its own moving company

Chantilly real estate brokerage Long & Foster is launching its own residential moving company. Tailored Move will launch in parts of Greater Washington in May and then will start expanding its services across the Mid-Atlantic…

Chantilly real estate brokerage Long & Foster is launching its own residential moving company.

Tailored Move will launch in parts of Greater Washington in May and then will start expanding its services across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

The company aims to “deliver personalized and high-quality service through every step of a homeowner’s move,” according to a release. It will offer services for everything from local, cross-country to international moves — all at flat rates.

Tailored Move said it is eschewing hourly estimates to give customers a clear picture of pricing before their move occurs. The company is giving each client $20,000 in full-value replacement coverage for their belongings at no additional cost.

The company will also offer cleaning, staging, decluttering, packing, storage and unpacking services.

Jeff Detwiler, president and CEO of The Long & Foster Companies, said in a statement the new venture builds on the company’s tradition of pioneering all-inclusive…