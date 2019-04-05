Local ed-tech startup raises $3.5M to bring more games to school

Vadim Polikov thinks kids should play more games in class. So his Legends of Learning startup, a collection of computer-based educational games to help teachers keep students engaged, has closed a $3.5 million round to…

So his Legends of Learning startup, a collection of computer-based educational games to help teachers keep students engaged, has closed a $3.5 million round to grow the company, launch more material and bring a consumer product to market. The business has raised $9.5 million to date since piloting in 2016 and launching its initial platform in the spring of 2017.

Teachers use the platform to supplement their existing material, like traditional textbooks and lectures that can fail to hold students’ attention. With Legends of Learning, teachers can pick a subject, create a playlist within that subject and give their students access from their computers. It’s a model that’s worked well so far, Polikov said, but it needed the new capital to advance it further:

More games: It started with middle school science, then elementary school science. Now it’s about to launch math games for grades 3 through 8, effectively doubling…