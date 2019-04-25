Living With Lewy Body Dementia

Marvin Krogh was a typical Alaska guy, even though he came from Michigan. In his spare time, the Anchorage firefighter enjoyed fishing and hunting. “His float plane was his baby,” says Janet Krogh, his wife.…

Marvin Krogh was a typical Alaska guy, even though he came from Michigan. In his spare time, the Anchorage firefighter enjoyed fishing and hunting. “His float plane was his baby,” says Janet Krogh, his wife. But in 2010, soon after he retired as senior captain of the fire department at 68, it was becoming apparent that something was wrong.

Janet noticed him gradually giving up on his hobbies, although at first he made excuses. It was hard for Marvin to pinpoint a problem. He felt “different” and “funny,” Janet says.

Then, Janet says, when the couple traveled, changes in her husband were more obvious. He was easily confused and frequently tired. His demeanor was docile and flat. He took no initiative and made no decisions.

Next, Marvin began having vivid, frightening hallucinations. But it would take another three years before Marvin was diagnosed with dementia with Lewy bodies.

The Lewy Body Dementia Association estimates the condition affects more than 1.4 million individuals in the U.S. alone. It’s the third most common type of progressive dementia after Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia, yet it’s often underdiagnosed.

“It’s the most common disease you’ve never heard of,” says Dr. James Galvin, a neurology professor and director of the Lewy Body Dementia Research Center of Excellence at the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine at Florida Atlantic University.

What Is Dementia With Lewy Bodies?

Lewy Body Dementia is an umbrella term that refers to both Parkinson’s disease dementia and dementia with Lewy bodies — the abnormal protein deposits in the brain that can lead to problems with thinking, movement, behavior and mood. While it often resembles Alzheimer’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies involves differing symptoms, according to Galvin, who’s also on the board of directors and a member of the scientific advisory board at the Lewy Body Dementia Association.

In Alzheimer’s disease, memory loss is more common — at any earlier point — than it is in dementia with Lewy bodies. And although Alzheimer’s disease can cause problems with walking and balance, those with dementia with Lewy bodies are more likely to exhibit more disabling physical symptoms such as rigidity and stooped posture.

Hallucinations, disruptions in the autonomic nervous system (causing constipation, digestive problems and drops in blood pressure) and acting out dreams also occur more frequently in early-stage dementia with Lewy bodies compared with Alzheimer’s disease.

In 2017, an international group of investigators introduced revised diagnostic criteria for dementia with Lewy bodies. Characteristic symptoms include the following: fluctuating cognition, recurring visual hallucinations, spontaneous symptoms of Parkinson’s disease such as stiffness and trouble walking, REM sleep behavior disorder, sensitivity to antipsychotic medications and low levels of dopamine in brain images. However, not all symptoms always appear in all individuals.

Other signs of the condition include repeated fainting, loss of consciousness, inability to perceive visual information like the surrounding environment and other psychiatric problems.

“The two things that are most easy to test are memory and movement, which leads people to often initially be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or Parkinson’s disease,” Galvin says. “That’s why it’s very confusing and often not diagnosed until later in the course of the disease. Until recently, there’s really been no other good way to measure those symptoms.”

Any of the symptoms can appear in any order, he adds. If movement symptoms are first, a doctor might make a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis. Or if memory problems are most visible, the patient might be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. If psychiatric symptoms are most noticeable, someone may be diagnosed with depression, bipolar disorder or schizophrenia rather than dementia with Lewy bodies, Galvin says, adding: “Of course, all of those diagnoses are wrong.”

Searching for Answers

“It wasn’t easy,” Janet Krogh says. “Your first reaction is denial. You’re scared and you just kind of brush aside: Maybe he just made a mistake, he’s having a bad day; he didn’t get enough sleep or something. But then you see these red flags and they keep popping up and you go: Whoa.”

At first, doctors treated him with medication for depression and Alzheimer’s disease. In some cases they prescribed medications for Marvin’s cognitive problems that either didn’t help at all or made them worse. Because doctors encouraged patience and said that these drugs can take weeks before they show results, more time was lost in finding proper treatment.

“The doctors, God bless them — most primary care physicians don’t see Lewy bodies and it’s not on their radar,” Janet says. She had heard about Lewy body dementia from a neighbor who worked in the health care field and realized the symptoms Janet was describing matched those of the condition. It took Janet’s own suggestion to evaluate Marvin for Lewy body dementia that finally led to the right diagnosis in November 2013, when he was 71.

Risk Factors

In a study published in the journal Neurology in 2013, Dr. Bradley Boeve, chair of behavioral neurology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and colleagues reported that there are key risk factors associated with dementia with Lewy bodies.

They studied 147 men and women with the disease and compared them with 236 people with Alzheimer’s disease. Of the 19 risk factors included in the study, the researchers determined that depression and low caffeine intake were not only risk factors for both Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease, but also increased the risk for dementia with Lewy bodies more so than in either disease.

Another study helps explain the caffeine phenomenon. In July 2015, an analysis published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease proposed that moderate and regular coffee consumption may have neuroprotective effects. The benefits may be explained by the coffee’s ability to activate adenosine A2A receptors, which are known to lessen damage in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease.

Other risk factors for dementia with Lewy bodies include a personal medical history of anxiety, depression and stroke, a family history of Parkinson’s disease and carrying a genetic marker for dementia: APOE4.

The Mayo Clinic suggests that men who are over age 60 and have a family member with the condition have a greater risk for developing the disease.

In 2018, Galvin and colleagues reported on genetic risk factors for Lewy body dementia in the Handbook of Clinical Neurology. “Although largely a sporadic, nonhereditary, late-onset disease, a number of causal and susceptibility genes have been described,” he says.

A large number of animal and cellular studies have demonstrated how Lewy bodies may be transmitted from the lower parts of the brainstem into the cerebral cortex, Galvin says. This “spread” of Lewy bodies may contribute to the differences in appearance and severity of symptoms from person to person. Still, he adds, even with all the new data, diagnosing the disease remains a problem.

Testing and Treatment

“It’s a difficult diagnosis because the symptoms overlap with many other diseases,” Galvin continues, adding that other diseases must first be ruled out. However, he adds, the revised criteria suggest that using certain biomarkers — such as sleep studies or a nuclear imaging test called a SPECT scan — could provide evidence of Lewy bodies as the cause of cognitive symptoms.

Tests may include a neurological exam that looks at the body’s reflexes, eye movements, balance and sense of touch, as well as a memory test to determine whether it’s Alzheimer’s disease or dementia with Lewy bodies. Brain scans can rule out other conditions, such as vitamin deficiencies, Alzheimer’s disease or strokes.

“If you don’t have the right diagnosis, it’s very difficult to balance how the medicines are used,” Galvin explains. “For example, medicines that improve movement can worsen hallucinations, and medications that treat hallucinations can worsen movement.”

If a doctor doesn’t take all that into account, someone may be misdiagnosed and treated with psychiatric medications that have been proven to worsen dementia symptoms, Galvin adds. That’s why the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns that the drugs be avoided in those with the disease.

Although there are no FDA-approved medications for Lewy body dementia, many physicians will prescribe off-label use of medications to treat memory, movement, mood and behavioral symptoms, he points out.

Progressive Condition

“It’s a faster progressing disease than Alzheimer’s disease,” Galvin says. The average duration is about five to eight years after the onset of obvious symptoms, but patients can live with dementia with Lewy bodies for up to 20 years before succumbing to the disease.

Marvin Krogh had a host of medical needs and took numerous trips to the doctor’s office and emergency room. For him, disease complications included dangerous blood pressure fluctuations, fevers, constipation, lung congestion, slow-healing sores, falls, dizziness, depression and agitation. Medication management — continually watching for side effects and working with pharmacists and physicians to adjust dosages — was an ongoing challenge.

As Marvin’s condition progressed, Janet says, keeping him comfortable, well-nourished and hydrated became priorities, while at home and when he went into long-term care. “Exercise and activity were also important,” she says. Tossing a ball back and forth and light gardening were physical things he could manage, for a while. During his first year in assisted living, the family took Marvin home every night for dinner, after which he would watch sports on TV.

Life After Diagnosis

Laura Gitlin, a professor and founding director of the Center for Innovative Care in Aging at The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing in Baltimore, says there are proactive measures families can take to make coping with dementia with Lewy bodies a little easier.

“A family member can be caring for a person for upwards of 20 years. The effects of these diseases are pretty profound,” says Gitlin, author of “A Caregiver’s Guide to Dementia: Using Activities and Other Strategies to Prevent, Reduce and Manage Behavioral Symptoms.”

Families need support, education about the disease and the disease process and the strength to ask for help from other family members when needed. She recommends families work together to ensure finances regarding the patient’s long-term care are in place, and to make sure someone takes over power of attorney of health and legal decisions.

“Having the discussion early on with the person who is affected and other family members as to what health care decisions should and can be made … is very important,” Gitlin says, adding that these early discussions can help the family evolve as the disease progresses.

Family Support

In his last year and half, Marvin lost his ability to speak. Janet and their sons communicated however possible. “You’re just there,” she says. “You talk to him and you’re present. You’re just there with touch. You just act like normal. It’s tough. It’s a really bad disease.”

As Marvin kept dropping weight and losing more and more ability to function, she says, “they suffer and you suffer with them. It’s not a pretty disease.” The family did what they could. One of their sons was even motivated to open an assisted living home of his own, to take care of his father. That’s where Marvin died in March 2018, at 76.

For Janet, helping other families remains important. She’s reached out by starting a local support group. So far, she says, the contact has mostly been through phone conversations. People are too busy to leave home and they can’t take time out, she says with empathy: “You feel like you’re drowning and you’re just trying to tread water.”

To find resources and support, visit the Lewy Body Dementia Association website, Eldercare Locator or the Family Caregiver Alliance.

Update 04/26/19: This article was originally published on Sept. 22, 2015, and has been updated with new information.