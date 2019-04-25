202
Home » Latest News » Little change in gold, silver

Little change in gold, silver

By The Associated Press April 25, 2019 4:10 pm 04/25/2019 04:10pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The April gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,25.80 an ounce — up 30 cents.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.86 an ounce — down four cents.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!