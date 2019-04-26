LISC D.C. elevates Ramon Jacobson to executive director

The Local Initiatives Support Corp. has officially named Ramon Jacobson as executive director of the District office, replacing longtime affordable housing advocate Oramenta Newsome, who died last year. Jacobson, who has served as acting director…

The Local Initiatives Support Corp. has officially named Ramon Jacobson as executive director of the District office, replacing longtime affordable housing advocate Oramenta Newsome, who died last year.

Jacobson, who has served as acting director of LISC D.C. since Newsome’s death in early 2018, was at the helm when the District’s Department of Housing and Community Development selected the nonprofit to serve as co-manager of the city’s affordable housing preservation fund.

Jacobson previously was LISC D.C.’s deputy director, overseeing community investment activities such as affordable housing, economic development, public partnerships and community engagement.

The new executive director is taking over amid a $50 million initiative to invest in the block surrounding the future 11th Street Bridge Park. LISC D.C. has invested more than $369 million in affordable home ownership, rental housing, commercial and retail properties, and community facilities throughout the District.

Prior…