202
Home » Latest News » Letter from the CEO:…

Letter from the CEO: The State of Small Business

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline April 26, 2019 12:00 am 04/26/2019 12:00am
Share

Small businesses play a pivotal role in fueling our local economy – they create jobs, make critical investments in our communities, and help our region grow and thrive. Their success is critical to our region’s overall success. That’s why Sandy Spring Bank partnered with the Washington Business Journal to survey small business owners and decision-makers in our community to better understand their needs.

Our goal was to hear what these business leaders had to say about their opportunities and challenges and their views of our local economy. What we heard overall is that Greater Washington is a great place for business. Business leaders here see tremendous opportunity and have optimism about the region’s future. There are also some specific priorities that came to light among Women-Owned Businesses and Minority-Owned Businesses, and there are interesting contrasts in the responses from businesses in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

The small businesses who participated…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!