202
Home » Latest News » L’Enfant Plaza hotel reopens…

L’Enfant Plaza hotel reopens after more than five years. Have a look inside.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline April 11, 2019 1:51 pm 04/11/2019 01:51pm
Share

The long-shuttered hotel property on L’Enfant Plaza, now dubbed the Hilton Washington D.C. National Mall, has reopened after a closure of more than five years. 

The 367-room hotel has laid fallow since Stanford Hotels & Resorts bought it from then JBG Cos. in a court-ordered sale in 2013. Stanford shuttered the hotel to make way for the renovation, though there was little immediate movement at the time. 

The project features a complete renovation of the guest rooms, an opening up of the lobby and attached restaurant, and renovation of the meeting and event spaces. Still to finish is a revamp of the pool area on the hotel’s 12th floor; it may open later this summer. 

Work included brightening the lobby and restaurant space by removing walls that blocked the light from the windows on either side, adding a dramatic art piece to the entryway, installing a new Hilton (NYSE: HLT) executive lounge for diamond-level Hilton Honors members, and renovating the ample event spaces. In all,…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!