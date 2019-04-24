Larry Hogan tells New Hampshire crowd he’s giving ‘serious consideration’ to presidential run

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday he is seriously considering running in the Republican primary to challenge President Donald Trump. Hogan, answering a question about a possible run during a political event in New Hampshire,…

Hogan, answering a question about a possible run during a political event in New Hampshire, said people have been approaching him since the inauguration for his second term in January. He was in Manchester attending the “Politics and Eggs” event known as a must-stop event for presidential candidates. New Hampshire is the home of the first presidential primary election.

“People have asked me to give this serious consideration and I think I owe it to those people to do just that,” Hogan said.

The second-most popular governor in the U.S. has visited 10 states in the past few months and has trips to 16 more on his schedule. Hogan visited Iowa, home of the first presidential caucus, in March in his role as vice chairman of the National Governors Association.

Hogan joked he was visiting New Hampshire because he thought April would be a good time to do…