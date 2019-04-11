KPMG taps new local managing partner

KPMG LLC has appointed Tim Gillis as managing partner overseeing its Greater Washington offices, effective June 1. He will replace Jerry Carlson, who has held the post since 2013 and is retiring Sept. 30 after…

KPMG LLC has appointed Tim Gillis as managing partner overseeing its Greater Washington offices, effective June 1.

He will replace Jerry Carlson, who has held the post since 2013 and is retiring Sept. 30 after 38 years with the firm. KPMG is the third-largest accounting practice in Greater Washington, with 2,300 tax and accounting professionals and offices in D.C. and Tysons.

Gillis, a McLean resident, joined KPMG in 1998 and most recently held global roles leading the indirect tax practice and tax technology. He has also held positions with the Washington National Tax practice and the State and Local Tax practice and was lead partner for a regional tax practice.

Gillis co-founded The .300 Club, a group leading the charge on supporting the mission of The Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy. He serves on the boards for local chapters of Thanks USA, the Living Classrooms Foundation and the American Heart Association, along with the George Mason University Foundation. He taught…