Kith and Kin’s Kwame Onwuachi named one of 2019’s best new chefs

Kwame Onwuachi of The Wharf’s Kith and Kin is one of Food & Wine magazine’s 10 best new chefs for 2019.

Onwuachi — a Bronx native with roots in Nigeria, Trinidad and Jamaica — told the magazine that he learned about the origin and value of food in Nigeria, where his mother sent him when he was 10 years old for two years.

“If we wanted chicken, we had to raise our own. If we wanted to make banga stew, we’d have to pick the fruits from the palm tree,” he said.

The dishes that attracted F&W’s attention, among many, include a Caribbean goat shoulder curry and an egusi stew with ground melon seeds that are common in West Africa. “At Kith/Kin, Onwuachi emerges as a chef settling into himself, tugging at each intimate thread, braiding them into a modern celebration of the flavors of the African diaspora,” the magazine wrote.

Onwuachi’s Kith and Kin opened its doors with The Wharf in 2017. Housed in the InterContinental hotel, the restaurant has been garnering rave reviews…