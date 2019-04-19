Kiddar investors gain control of Herndon office building

The investor group that backed Kiddar Capital’s acquisition of a Herndon office building entangled in a larger securities fraud case has been granted control over the 4.8-acre site. The U.S. District Court in Alexandria approved…

The investor group that backed Kiddar Capital’s acquisition of a Herndon office building entangled in a larger securities fraud case has been granted control over the 4.8-acre site.

The U.S. District Court in Alexandria approved a settlement motion in March, setting the stage for Woodfield Investment Co. and VR Investments to own and operate the five-story building at 575 Herndon Parkway. That separates it from other Kiddar assets subject to ongoing legal proceedings involving former Kiddar CEO Todd Hitt, according to court documents.

Woodfield and VR terminated HItt as president of Kiddar Herndon Station LLC, the entity that Kiddar formed to buy 575 Herdon Parkway, around the time Kiddar surrendered to the FBI on an outstanding arrest warrant, according to court documents.

Hitt pleaded guilty in February to eight counts of securities fraud, and a court-appointed receiver has been sorting through the Hitt assets that were frozen at the time, the office building among them. The court…