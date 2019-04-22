KeyW being acquired for $815 million

KeyW Holding Corp. has agreed to a deal to be bought out for $815 million by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Jacobs will pay $11.25 per share in cash for the the Hanover cyber security firm.…

KeyW Holding Corp. has agreed to a deal to be bought out for $815 million by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

Jacobs will pay $11.25 per share in cash for the the Hanover cyber security firm. The offer represents a 43 percent premium to KeyW’s closing stock price of $7.86 per share on April 18. The transaction is expected to close by Aug. 31.

KeyW (NASDAQ: KEYW) shares were up 43 percent in trading Monday morning on news of the deal to $11.21.

Dallas-based Jacobs (NYSE: JEG) will also acquire KeyW’s $272 million in net debt. Jacobs, which did $15 billion in revenue last year, said the acquisition of KeyW aligns with its strategy of focusing on aerospace, technology and nuclear services.

The deal will strengthen Jacobs’ position in the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance sector, which projected to reach more than $46 billion by 2024

Jacobs (NYSE: JEC) expects the acquisition to add 25 cents to 30 cents per share to its adjusted earnings in fiscal 2020 and provide $15 million…