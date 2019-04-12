202
Key Inova exec retires after pivotal decade with the health system

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline April 12, 2019 3:12 pm 04/12/2019 03:12pm
Dr. John Niederhuber, an integral leader in Inova Health System’s push to become a precision medicine powerhouse, has retired after nearly a decade with the organization.

His last day with Inova was April 1, the health system confirmed.

Niederhuber did not immediately return a request for comment and we will update this post if we hear back.

Niederhuber joined Inova in 2010, tapped by then-CEO Knox Singleton to spearhead the creation of the Inova Translational Medicine Institute as its chief. He was one of Singleton’s first genetics heavyweight recruits, enlisted to advance his vision of personalized and preventative medicine and change the way health care is delivered.

Prior to joining Inova, Niederhuber was director of the National Cancer Institute, following a presidential appointment to the position in 2006. When Singleton aggressively courted him to the Falls Church-based system a few years later, Neiderhuber said Inova would need to put far more money into research and education…

