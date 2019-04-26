202
Key Findings: Women-Owned Businesses

Key Findings: Women-Owned Businesses

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline April 26, 2019
Survey data suggest that Women-Owned Businesses in the Greater Washington area are taking a cautious approach to business growth. Questions pertaining to political climate and economic policy consistently generated more negative responses among participants. 

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

