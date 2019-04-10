202
Home » Latest News » Kennedy Center sprints to…

Kennedy Center sprints to the finish line on the Reach

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline April 10, 2019 1:49 pm 04/10/2019 01:49pm
Share

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is racing to finish the Reach, its new 72,000-square-foot addition, while also entering the final fundraising push on the project. 

The venue has raised $210 million of its $250 million goal and will kick off its final phase at the end of May, said Katherine Planas, director of individual campaigns for the Kennedy Center. Total construction costs are $175 million, funded in part by a $50 million donation from Kennedy Center Board Chair David Rubenstein, the co-founder of The Carlyle Group LP.

The general contractor is expected to deliver the space to the Kennedy Center in mid-May, and the Reach is expected to open in September. 

The project is divided into three pavilions connected on the lower level: a welcome pavilion, a skylight pavilion and the river pavilion. Surrounding those pavilions is new public outdoor space previously used for parking. There is a Reach Plaza, and a grove of gingko trees, and grassy areas to allow people…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!