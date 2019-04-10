Kennedy Center sprints to the finish line on the Reach

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is racing to finish the Reach, its new 72,000-square-foot addition, while also entering the final fundraising push on the project. The venue has raised $210 million…

The venue has raised $210 million of its $250 million goal and will kick off its final phase at the end of May, said Katherine Planas, director of individual campaigns for the Kennedy Center. Total construction costs are $175 million, funded in part by a $50 million donation from Kennedy Center Board Chair David Rubenstein, the co-founder of The Carlyle Group LP.

The general contractor is expected to deliver the space to the Kennedy Center in mid-May, and the Reach is expected to open in September.

The project is divided into three pavilions connected on the lower level: a welcome pavilion, a skylight pavilion and the river pavilion. Surrounding those pavilions is new public outdoor space previously used for parking. There is a Reach Plaza, and a grove of gingko trees, and grassy areas to allow people…