Kaiser Permanente opens its Potomac Yard medical center

Kaiser Permanente of the Mid-Atlantic States opened its newest medical center Monday.

The Kaiser affiliate’s 10-year, 40,000-square-foot lease at The Exchange at Potomac Yard marks its first Alexandria location. It is located at 3000 Potomac Ave. in the National Industries for the Blind’s 100,000-square-foot headquarters near a future Potomac Yard Metro station.

The medical facility will offer primary and specialty care services including adult and pediatric care, women’s health, physical therapy and optometry, as well as pharmacy, radiology and lab services.

It’s the first of three medical centers Kaiser is opening in 2019. The 38,375-square-foot Colonial Forge Medical Center on the Stafford Hospital campus and the 36,423-square-foot Haymarket Crossroads Medical Center near Interstate 66 will open later this year. Kaiser has invested more than $4.7 million to increase access to its services for underinsured Alexandria residents, according to a release.

