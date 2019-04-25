202
K Street parking lanes would go bye-bye under Bowser proposal

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline April 25, 2019 8:24 am 04/25/2019 08:24am
K Street NW’s parking and service lanes would go away under a proposal from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Bowser is reviving a K Street remodeling proposal that’s been considered by the District for more than a decade, calling the project “a win for all who travel around downtown D.C.” 

 Under the proposal, K Street would gain dedicated bus lanes running east and west in the center of the street. The transitway lanes would be created by the removal of the service lanes between 12th and 21st streets.

“By building a new K Street transitway, we can encourage more people to use public transportation by making our buses faster, more reliable, and more efficient,” Bowser wrote in an April newsletter. “In doing so, we can get more cars off the road and reduce traffic congestion.”

D.C. Department of Transportation officials told WAMU about 40 percent of all east-west bus riders — a number totaling about 40,000 — would benefit from the lanes. The dedicated lanes would…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
