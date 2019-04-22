202
Jonathan Aberman: Elected officials need to own the transportation mess

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline April 22, 2019 5:00 am 04/22/2019 05:00am
Was it only last month that the Beltway was completely closed because of an overturned tanker truck? Did that event turn your drive home into a five-hour marathon? Was it only yesterday when you waited a half hour for a Metro train, only to find it too crowded to board? Before you gave up and started driving to work, had you been late for work more than once, waiting for buses that didn’t come on time? Does thinking about this remind you about how frustrated you are that our transportation system isn’t better?

Blame politics.

Metro’s limitations and our road network’s inadequacy are a burden we all bear. It’s been estimated that tens of billions of dollars are wasted each year in our region because of traffic jams and delayed or cancelled Metro trains. Adding to these drags on our region’s economic productivity are effects that are harder to measure but potentially more important. These costs are felt by those who experience them directly, such as parents unable to spend…

