Jeff Bezos challenges world’s largest retailers to top Amazon’s $15 minimum wage

Amazon.com Inc. CEO Jeff Bezos is calling on his largest competitors to raise their minimum wage to $15, as Amazon did in 2018. Bezos, in his annual letter to shareholders, or shareowners as he calls…

Amazon.com Inc. CEO Jeff Bezos is calling on his largest competitors to raise their minimum wage to $15, as Amazon did in 2018.

Bezos, in his annual letter to shareholders, or shareowners as he calls them, touted Amazon’s move as one that benefited more than 250,000 Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) employees and over 100,000 seasonal employees (though it did come with an offset, as the New York Times reported).

“We strongly believe that this will benefit our business as we invest in our employees,” Bezos wrote. “But that is not what drove the decision. We had always offered competitive wages. But we decided it was time to lead — to offer wages that went beyond competitive. We did it because it seemed like the right thing to do.”

Now, Bezos wrote, it is time for “our top retail competitors (you know who you are!) to match our employee benefits and our $15 minimum wage.”

“Do it! Better yet, go to $16 and throw the gauntlet back at us,” he said. “It’s a kind of competition…