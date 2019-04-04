Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos finalize divorce

Amazon.com Inc. CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie Bezos, have finalized their divorce less than three months after announcing their marriage was ending, MacKenzie Bezos tweeted Thursday. According to that tweet, MacKenzie Bezos will…

Amazon.com Inc. CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie Bezos, have finalized their divorce less than three months after announcing their marriage was ending, MacKenzie Bezos tweeted Thursday.

According to that tweet, MacKenzie Bezos will keep 25% of the former couple’s Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock, while Jeff Bezos will keep 75% as well as voting control of MacKenzie Bezos’ shares “to support his continued contributions with the teams of these incredible companies.” Jeff Bezos will also get all of his now ex-wife’s interests in The Washington Post and Blue Origin, his space exploration company.

“Grateful to have finished the process of dissolving my marriage with Jeff with support from each other and everyone who reached out to us in kindness, and looking forward to next phase as co-parents and friends,” MacKenzie Bezos said in her first and only tweet.

Jeff Bezos also tweeted about the end, minus details about the divorce settlement.

“In all our work together, MacKenzie’s…