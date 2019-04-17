202
JEDI procurement moving forward after judge lifts stay

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline April 17, 2019 8:23 am 04/17/2019 08:23am
The Pentagon is one step closer to awarding its massive $10 billion cloud computing contract after a federal claims court judge on Monday lifted a stay placed on the procurement process.

The stay was granted in February to give Defense Department officials time to investigate whether an Amazon Web Services employee who had previously worked for the DOD had improper influence on the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure contract, a program that seeks to transform the Pentagon’s IT posture through the use of commercial cloud technology.

The Pentagon said last week it determined the employee, Deap Ubhi, did not negatively impact the JEDI procurement process, but he may have committed ethics violations.

The judge’s lift of the stay hampers Oracle Corp.’s ongoing bid protest against Amazon Web Services, the cloud-computing unit of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). Judge Eric Bruggink said Oracle must file a supplemental complaint by April 26 and the court would hold oral arguments…

