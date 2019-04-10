JBG Smith moves shareholder meeting to future HQ2 building

While there is no mention of Amazon.com Inc. or HQ2 in the updated letter, anyone paying attention to Amazon’s second headquarters should recognize the new location for the annual JBG Smith Properties shareholder meeting. The…

While there is no mention of Amazon.com Inc. or HQ2 in the updated letter, anyone paying attention to Amazon’s second headquarters should recognize the new location for the annual JBG Smith Properties shareholder meeting.

The firm asked investors to meet at 241 18th St. S. in Arlington, which is, of course, one of the three buildings Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has agreed to lease. The statement released late Tuesday changing the meeting location doesn’t provide a reason, and Chevy Chase-based JBG Smith (NYSE: JBGS) declined to comment.

Amazon has agreed to lease about a quarter of the 330,699-square-foot office building, which sits essentially adjacent to the Crystal City Metro entrance. JBG Smith has done some internal work to the building. The firm applied for “demo of existing ceiling and lighting, walls & doors” for part of the building in late October. The county also approved “asbestos removal for all floors in the stairwells” at 241 18th in January.

