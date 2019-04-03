JBG Smith limiting exposure to D.C.’s troubled office market

JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS) is working to significantly reduce its exposure to downtown D.C.’s commercial real estate market as landlords struggle to fill millions of square feet of empty office space. The Chevy Chase-based…

The Chevy Chase-based developer hopes to sell or recapitalize about $400 million in assets this year, on top of $875 million in deals it inked in 2018, JBG Smith disclosed in an investor presentation filed Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While it is more bullish on Crystal City and Pentagon City, where it will host Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters, JBG Smith identified reducing “lower yielding D.C. office exposure” as one of its top goals.

JBG Smith reduced its overall commercial real estate footprint from 12.1 million square feet to close 2017 to 11.3 million square feet at the end of last year, according to its investor presentation, and lowered its D.C. commodity Class A exposure from 7.3 percent to 3.3 percent. The reduction came in part through the sale…