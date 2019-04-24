JBG Smith, Federal City Council workforce housing nonprofit raises $12.5M from private donors

A nonprofit launched by JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS) and the Federal City Council has raised $12.5 million to preserve and create affordable workforce housing in Greater Washington, the organization announced Wednesday. The Washington Housing…

The Washington Housing Conservancy, which JBG Smith teased almost a year ago, hopes to maintain the affordability of 3,000 units on a long-term basis for renters earning an average of 60 percent of the area median income.

Housing affordability has long been an issue for Greater Washington, and a few thousand units represents a fraction of the need, said Josh Bernstein, Bernstein Management Co. CEO and a member of the conservancy’s newly formed board. But Bernstein said this model could be a road map to assist the private sector in helping to solve the problem.

“This is still a major community challenge that will require billions of dollars to address, but what is so exciting about this initiative is that it’s innovative, scalable and replicable,” Bernstein…