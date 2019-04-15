JBG Smith could net nearly $400M with stock offering

JBG Smith Properties announced Monday plans to sell up to 9 million common shares, which, at the company’s current share price, would raise more than $385 million. The net proceeds from the offering will fund…

JBG Smith Properties announced Monday plans to sell up to 9 million common shares, which, at the company’s current share price, would raise more than $385 million.

The net proceeds from the offering will fund development opportunities and general corporate purposes, including pay down debt. Underwriters will hold a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.35 million common shares. JBG Smith (NYSE: JBGS) stock closed Monday at $42.86 per share, down 0.72%.

Chevy Chase-based JBG Smith is not lacking in areas to spend. As of Dec. 31, the company had nine projects under construction — five commercial buildings totaling 1.2 million square feet and 1,476 multifamily units across four buildings — and 41 future development assets across the region, from Arlington and Alexandria to Reston to Bethesda.

As the dominant landowner in Crystal City, and Amazon.com Inc.’s development partner for its second headquarters, JBG Smith is gearing up for a series of building overhauls directly…