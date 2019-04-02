JBG Smith aims to sell another legacy Vornado asset

JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS) is looking to part ways with yet another legacy office building formerly owned by Vornado Realty Trust. CBRE is marketing Universal North, located at 1875 Connecticut Ave. NW, as a…

JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS) is looking to part ways with yet another legacy office building formerly owned by Vornado Realty Trust.

CBRE is marketing Universal North, located at 1875 Connecticut Ave. NW, as a Class B “value-add opportunity of scale within the heart of Dupont Circle.” The 386,510-square-foot office building is 96 percent leased, with dominant tenants WeWork (32 percent), FHI 360 (24 percent) and EDF (11 percent), per CBRE.

The building has an assessed value of $153.5 million, according to the D.C. tax office.

According to the marketing materials, the anticipated 2021 exit of FHI from its space on the eighth and ninth floors, totaling 77,446 square feet, “affords a new owner two years of cash flow coverage to execute a repositioning and accelerated lease up.” The summary also suggests that both WeWork and Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters, albeit in Arlington, should make the building appealing to tech organizations.

JBG Smith is actively working…