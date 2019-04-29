Jair Lynch to invest $200 million on affordable, workforce housing projects

Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners has set a goal of investing more than $200 million on workforce and affordable housing projects in the D.C. area over the next three years. The District-based developer has teamed…

Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners has set a goal of investing more than $200 million on workforce and affordable housing projects in the D.C. area over the next three years.

The District-based developer has teamed up with the California State Teachers Retirement System on the initiative. CEO and Founder Jair Lynch said the effort is aimed addressing a critical shortage of affordable units and helping those individuals or families who make too much to qualify for affordable programs but not enough to live in the communities near where they work.

Jair Lynch has developed a wide range of product types over the years, from new charter schools and two library branches in Southeast D.C. to the $60 million eNvy condos by Nationals Park. Lynch said that mix highlights for him the profound income gap among the District’s residents and the initiative is a way of bridging that divide.

“We’re acknowledging the fact that we will often work in three worlds and they aren’t really connecting with each…