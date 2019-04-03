It’s official: JBG Smith signs Amazon to leases, purchase agreements for HQ2 in Arlington

Amazon.com Inc. has officially signed on for HQ2 in Northern Virginia. JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS) announced Wednesday morning that affiliates of Amazon.com Inc. have finalized three leasing deals and two purchase and sale agreements…

Amazon.com Inc. has officially signed on for HQ2 in Northern Virginia.

JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS) announced Wednesday morning that affiliates of Amazon.com Inc. have finalized three leasing deals and two purchase and sale agreements with the Chevy Chase-based REIT for buildings in National Landing — a new name for areas of Crystal City, Pentagon City and Potomac Yard where Amazon will soon set up shop.

“We are pleased to report that our partnership with Amazon at National Landing is moving full steam ahead,” JBG Smith CEO Matt Kelly said in a statement. “With the execution of these agreements and recently legislated state and local government commitments to invest approximately $2 billion in the region’s transportation, education and housing infrastructure, we are ready to welcome Amazon’s first National Landing employees in the coming months.”

Amazon’s executed leases include a total of 537,000 square feet — 88,000 square feet at 241 18th St. South, 191,000…