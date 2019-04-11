It’s now an Amazon-Microsoft showdown for the Pentagon’s massive JEDI contract

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) are the two finalists for the Defense Department’s $10 billion single-source cloud services contract. The Pentagon announced the decision Wednesday, eliminating Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) and…

The Pentagon announced the decision Wednesday, eliminating Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) and International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) from competition for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure contract, a program that seeks to transform the Pentagon’s IT posture through the use of commercial cloud technology.

The DOD said Amazon and Microsoft were the only entrants to meet “the minimum requirements” for the project, according to reports.

The Pentagon also said Wednesday that an Amazon employee who had worked on procurement with the JEDI project during a spell at DOD had “no adverse impact on the integrity of the acquisition process,” according to reports. The DOD had been investigating a potential conflict after Oracle — who has protested the single-source nature of the JEDI contract from the…