Is Market Volatility the New Norm?

Last year was one of the most volatile on record for the stock market. People watched the gut-wrenching drops as the results of years of diligent investing was lost in just days (or even hours), before the market ticked back up again.

Many people were glad to put 2018 behind them and the first few months of 2019 have been relatively quiet. In fact, the most commonly cited measure of volatility, the CBOE Volatility Index or VIX, spiked to 25.45 at the start of January, and dropping consistently since.

Perhaps because of this relatively calm start to the year, a third of people say they are comfortable with current market conditions and ready to invest, according to the Allianz Life Quarterly Market Perceptions Study from the first quarter of 2019. Further, 52% reported feeling optimistic that the stock market will grow 5% or more in 2019.

This ongoing optimism could be chalked up to the fact that — despite the wild swings — we are still in the longest bull market on record. But the pragmatists are wondering how long the good times will last, with more than four in 10 saying they feel worried that a major recession or big market crash are on the horizon.

So for those who are expecting a crash or recession, and even those of you who may have your blinders on, take this time of relative calm to devise a strategy to protect investments for the next time the market experiences a drop and minimize the need to make up losses.

This increased level of comfort with volatility means people may be less alarmed by swings, and therefore unprepared for it if they have to recover lost funds. An increasing number of people say if the market dropped, causing them to lose a significant amount of money, there is no way they could rebuild their savings in time for retirement.

Yet, compared with the study conducted last year, fewer people are willing to give up some potential gains for a product that protects from market losses. It’s understandable that people want to take advantage of the bull market, but they still need to be realistic about the long term, and protect themselves for when the other shoe drops. In order to protect their investments, consumers — particularly those approaching retirement age with less opportunity to recoup losses from short-term market downturns — should take steps now to help ensure their diligent work saving and investing doesn’t disappear with a market drop.

Stay calm. First and foremost, don’t panic when you see wild swings in the market. The worst thing you can do when the market drops is sell off investments because you are selling at a loss, and have no chance at recovery and any future gains. In fact, when the market is down can be a good time to actually buy when investment prices are low.

It can also help to keep longer term financial goals in mind and to remember to stay the course as the market has, historically, bounced back. So if you are confident in your strategy, consider turning off the TV, leave investments where they are and slowly back away.

Check in on your risk exposure. As a general investment rule, as you age you should have less invested in equity and more in bonds, money market funds and other less volatile investments — keeping some growth potential while protecting your assets.

One-third of people admit that recent volatility is making them anxious about their nest egg. If you fall into this category, work with your financial professional to assess your current risk exposure. Your advisor can help your explore opportunities for diversification and make changes if necessary.

Seek protection opportunities. While this bull market has lasted for a decade, no one knows when this rally will come to an end. But wise investors will be prepared for when it does. Over two thirds of people (69%) agree it is important to have some retirement savings in a financial product that protects it from market loss, especially respondents with high investable assets (84%).

There are a number of traditional, fixed-income products that can provide a level of protection such as, annuities, certificates of deposit and money-market funds.

Each type of investment poses a certain level of risk and offers a level of potential reward. Your financial professional can help you determine what opportunities make the most sense for your unique situation.

While a sense of optimism is a trait to be admired, especially after all that investors have endured over the past year, that doesn’t mean people shouldn’t be prepared for a potential downturn in the markets. Wise investors can take steps now to help set them up for success no matter what the stock market may do in the future.

