Is Chlorophyll Water Healthy?

For years, chlorophyll has been consumed in various forms and touted to deliver numerous health benefits. But more recently, the plant nutrient is gaining mainstream attention. Jamba Juice, for example, offers wheatgrass shots (which are…

For years, chlorophyll has been consumed in various forms and touted to deliver numerous health benefits. But more recently, the plant nutrient is gaining mainstream attention. Jamba Juice, for example, offers wheatgrass shots (which are mainly chlorophyll) as an add-in to smoothies, and celebrities including Mandy Moore are reportedly drinking chlorophyll-infused water for gut health.

There is some research linking chlorophyll with certain health benefits, but should you be hopping on this latest health beverage bandwagon?

Chlorophyll and Health Claims

Chlorophyll is a green molecule found in plants that absorbs sunlight during photosynthesis and converts it to energy. It’s been said to help with blood detoxification, odor control, wound healing, gut health, energy, immune system support and cancer prevention.

[See: 5 Solid Lifestyle Changes to Help Prevent Cancer.]

In terms of detoxifying the blood, there is no scientific evidence to back up this claim. While there is some initial evidence that taking chlorophyll can help build up red blood cells, these studies were conducted in folks with a specific blood disorder who need regular blood transfusions. The body, including the blood, does an excellent job detoxifying on its own.

When it comes to odor control, research suggests oral chlorophyll supplementation may help patients who have odors stemming from things like colostomy bags. But there’s not much evidence to support chlorophyll as a way to decrease body odor and bad breath in the rest of the population.

There has been some scientific evidence — dating back to the 1940s — that chlorophyll can help with wound healing. Back then, people used a water-soluble chlorophyll mixture to help prevent the growth of certain forms of bacteria on wounds. And because chlorophyll has some antimicrobial activity, some animal studies have shown that it can help get rid of harmful bacteria while maintaining the healthy bacteria in the gut. As for stimulating the immune system, though, there is a lack scientific evidence to back up this claim.

[See: Pharmacist Recommended Stomach and GI Products.]

There is also some evidence linking chlorophyll consumption with cancer prevention. But it’s not clear whether the chlorophyll or any or all of the other phytochemicals found in fruits and vegetables are related to this benefit. And, for certain forms of cancer like lung and skin cancer, there is not enough evidence to support the claim that chlorophyll can help with prevention.

Where to Buy Chlorophyll Products

You can find various chlorophyll products online and in specialty stores. Here are a few of the more popular options:

Chlorophyll Water

— Pressed Juicery Chlorophyll H2O: The 240-milliliter bottle is calorie-free, kosher, gluten-free and vegan, and sells for $2.95.

— Verday Chlorophyll Water: The 16-ounce bottles are available in cucumber, lemongrass and ginger, watermelon and coconut. They contain less than 1 gram of sugar per bottle and are non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan, and paleo- and keto-friendly. You can find them online in packs. The variety pack of four bottles sells for $10.99.

— Chlorophyll Water: These shelf-stable 20-ounce bottles are 100-percent recyclable and BPA-free. The water is also fortified with vitamins A, B12, C and D. A case of 12 sells for $39.99.

— Jus by Julie Chlorophyll Water: This 1-ounce booster shot is said to help cleanse the body. The shot also contains peppermint oil, lemon, organic vegetable glycerin and water. Each bottle sells for $3.

Chlorophyll Supplements

— NOW Foods Liquid Chlorophyll: Promoted as a natural deodorizer and breath freshener, this liquid chlorophyll is available in a concentrated form. The 16-ounce bottle sells for $19.99.

— The Vitamin Shoppe Liquid Chlorophyll: These liquid droplets are touted to help support the immune system and produce energy. The 2-ounce bottle sells for $9.99.

Should You Try Chlorophyll?

There are lots of hypotheses about the potential benefits of chlorophyll. Some of the research is done with whole foods, while other studies look at supplementation. At this time, researchers aren’t entirely sure how chlorophyll works in many of these health conditions, so overall, it’s tough to make any clear-cut claims.

[See: 8 Food Trends Nutrition Experts Pray Will Never Return.]

For now, there is still no magic beverage or any sort of “super” food that cures whatever ails you. Your best bet is to stick with a well-balanced diet (I know, boring!) and not rely on semi-researched (and not-so-good-tasting) beverages or supplements that can get rather pricey. If you really want to take in something healthy that can benefit your health, eat more fruits and vegetables.

More from U.S. News

Pharmacist Recommended Vitamins and Supplements

What All Plant-Based Eaters Need to Know About Vitamin B12

8 Secrets of People Who Don’t Get Sick

Is Chlorophyll Water Healthy? originally appeared on usnews.com