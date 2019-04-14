Is Alzheimer’s Hereditary?

Nationwide, there are 5.8 million people in the U.S. living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association — and the number is expected to balloon to 14 million by 2050. In large part, the…

Nationwide, there are 5.8 million people in the U.S. living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association — and the number is expected to balloon to 14 million by 2050. In large part, the increase is attributable to the nation’s aging population, as age is a risk factor for getting Alzheimer’s. The degenerative disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S., responsible for more deaths than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.

Researchers believe there’s no one cause of Alzheimer’s. “A significant challenge to better treating and preventing Alzheimer’s disease is that we don’t know exactly what causes it — but researchers believe it is complex and involves multiple factors,” says Keith N. Fargo, director of scientific programs and outreach at the Alzheimer’s Association. Researchers suspect the disease develops from an array of factors that include advancing age, genetics, lifestyle, environment and co-existing medical conditions like diabetes. Two abnormal structures called plaques and tangles are prime suspects in damaging and killing nerve cells in the brain that lead to Alzheimer’s disease, Fargo says. Plaques are deposits of a protein fragment that build up in the spaces between nerve cells. Tangles are twisted fibers of a protein called tau that build up inside cells. Most experts believe plaques and tangles play a critical role in blocking communication among brain cells and disrupting processes that the cells need to survive, Fargo says.

Heredity is definitely a risk factor for Alzheimer’s. However, a small percentage of Alzheimer’s cases are caused by heredity alone, researchers believe. Alzheimer’s is by far the most common type of dementia; it accounts for 60% to 80% of dementia cases, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Here are some major risk factors for Alzheimer’s:

Alzheimer's Risk Factors

1. Age.

One of the most important risk factors for Alzheimer’s is age, says Dr. Rawan Tarawneh, a cognitive neurologist and assistant professor of neurology at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. As people get older, their risk for Alzheimer’s doubles every five years after age 65, she says. Overall, 35% of people above age 85 will have Alzheimer’s pathology, regardless of their genetic predisposition for the disease, she says. Having the Alzheimer’s pathology doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll have symptoms of the disease. Early signs of Alzheimer’s include memory loss that disrupts your daily life, difficulties in solving problems or planning, confusion with time or place or having trouble completing familiar tasks at home. Signs of mild Alzheimer’s include memory loss, poor judgment leading to bad choices, repeating questions and wandering and getting lost, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Difficulty with language and problem-solving gets worse as the disease progresses to the moderate stages, and behavioral issues such as depression, agitation and hallucinations become more common, Tarawneh says. Severe Alzheimer’s can be characterized by inability to communicate, seizures, difficulty swallowing and loss of bowel and bladder control.

2. Family history.

Having a family history of Alzheimer’s increases your risk of developing the disease, Tarawneh says. People with a first-degree family member — a parent, brother or sister with Alzheimer’s — are more likely to develop the disease, she says. “Having multiple family members with Alzheimer’s increases the risk even more,” she says.

3. Genetics or heredity.

When it comes to genetic risk for Alzheimer’s, there are two kinds of genes that influence whether someone develops the disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Risk genes increase the odds of someone developing Alzheimer’s, but don’t guarantee it will happen. ApoE4 is the first risk gene researchers identified for Alzheimer’s, and it has the strongest effect on risk. Between 40% and 65% of people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s have this gene, researchers estimate, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Another type of gene, known as a “deterministic” gene, directly causes the disorder. These cases are rare, and account for 1% or less of Alzheimer’s cases, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. “Scientists have found rare genes that cause Alzheimer’s in only a few hundred extended families worldwide,” according to the association.

4. Traumatic brain injury.

Suffering a traumatic brain injury increases the risk of developing Alzheimer’s in subsequent years. “Suffering even a single traumatic brain injury can increase the risk for Alzheimer’s later in life,” Tarawneh says. Car accidents, sports mishaps and injuries sustained during military service are among the types of injuries that increase the risk of eventually developing Alzheimer’s, she says. Research suggests that sustaining even a mild concussion could increase the risk of developing dementia later in life.

5. Cardiovascular disease.

This is a large bucket that includes hypertension, peripheral vascular disease and heart disease, says Dr. R.J. Tesi, chief executive officer of INmune Bio, a clinical stage biotechnology company that develops therapies that target the innate immune system to fight disease. He’s based in Boston. People with these three conditions “have an increased risk for Alzheimer’s (or other types of) dementia,” Tesi says.

6. Smoking tobacco.

“There’s nothing good to say about smoking,” Tesi says. “It causes cardiovascular disease. It causes cancer. It increases the risk of Alzheimer’s/dementia.” Countries, communities and demographic groups with a high incidence of smoking will also have high rates of Alzheimer’s and dementia, he says.

7. Obesity and diabetes.

As of 2016, nearly 40% of the U.S. adult population was obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Being obese is a risk factor for heart disease, stroke, Type 2 diabetes, breast cancer and colon cancer and Alzheimer’s, Tesi says. “With the increasing incidence of obesity and Type 2 diabetes, the number of patients with Alzheimer’s will increase over time,” he says.

8. Autoimmune disease.

For people with rheumatoid arthritis, the risk of developing Alzheimer’s or another type of dementia is seven times higher than it is in people without an autoimmune disorder, Tesi says. Autoimmune disease is associated with chronic inflammation, which is linked to Alzheimer’s, he says.

9. Being Latino or black.

Research suggests that Latinos are 1.5 times as likely as non-Hispanic Caucasians to have Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, says Dr. Romilla Batra, chief medical officer of SCAN Health Plan, a not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plan based in Long Beach, California. Studies also indicate that African Americans are at higher risk for Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. One study presented at the association’s international conference in 2017 suggests that African Americans age 65 and older are twice as likely to have Alzheimer’s and other kinds of dementia as older non-Hispanic Caucasian whites. The reasons for these differences are not well understood, but researchers believe that higher rates of vascular disease among Latinos and African Americans may put them at greater risk for developing Alzheimer’s, she says.

Strategies to Slow the Onset of Alzheimer's

There’s no cure for Alzheimer’s, and you can’t dodge the hereditary component because you can’t choose your parents. However, there are strategies you can undertake to slow its onset, Tesi says:

1. Eat a healthy diet.

Consuming a diet rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains and fiber, and low in processed foods, sugar and red meat can help ward off the onset of Alzheimer’s, Tarawneh says. In particular, a Mediterrean diet and the DASH diet are healthy eating regimens that are good for your brain’s heart and brain. “What’s good for the heart is also good for the brain,” she says.

2. Exercise regularly.

Engaging in regular exercise is good for your heart and brain and may help ward off the onset of Alzheimer’s, says Dr. Elizabeth Landsverk, a geriatrician based in the San Francisco area. You can start out with a leisurely 15-minute walk and work yourself up to longer strolls. The World Health Organization recommends that adults ages 18 to 64 engage in “at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity throughout the week.” WHO also recommends people in that age group do 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity weekly, and engage in muscle-strengthening activities to boost major muscle groups twice a week. “It needs to be fun, something like ballroom dancing or doubles tennis. The best exercise is something you’ll enjoy doing,” she says. If you’re above age 40 and just getting off the couch, before you start working on your 5K run, check in with your doctor regarding your cardiac and orthopedic health.

3. Don’t smoke.

Smoking is associated with an array of health problems, including Alzheimer’s, Landsverk says. If you don’t smoke, don’t start, and if you do, stop.

4. Maintain a healthy weight.

Maintaining a healthy weight can help slow the onset of degenerative brain disease, Tesi says. Obesity and Type 2 diabetes are risk factors for Alzheimer’s, and maintaining a healthy weight can mitigate or eliminate those particular risks.

5. Remain socially engaged.

Keeping an active social life in your later years can help improve cognitive function and slow down the onset of Alzheimer’s, Batra says. “For older adults, cognitive capabilities improve both their professional and personal lives, and having a purpose — such as a job, hobby or volunteer work — can further enhance mental capabilities and delay the onset of age-associated diseases,” she says.

