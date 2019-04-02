McLean company Aireon now providing real-time space-based airline tracking

McLean-based air traffic surveillance company Aireon is finally ready to make some money. The company announced Tuesday that it’s fully operational and in trial use over the North Atlantic. The 75-employee company was launched eight…

McLean-based air traffic surveillance company Aireon is finally ready to make some money. The company announced Tuesday that it's fully operational and in trial use over the North Atlantic.

The 75-employee company was launched eight years ago as a joint venture of Iridium Communications and NAV CANADA. It aims to reduce aircraft separation and loss by providing just shy of real-time surveillance and tracking. Aireon uses Iridium’s (NASDAQ: IRDM) recently-upgraded satellite constellation to create a space-based automatic dependent surveillance broadcast (ADS-B) system, air traffic technology that had traditionally been ground-based.

Under the older, ground-based ADS-B, aircrafts sent position updates every 14 minutes when outside of radar coverage. Aireon tracks aircrafts’ locations near real time. “We receive from each aircraft every second. Considering the time it takes to deliver that to the appropriate air navigation service provider (ANSP), we deliver within two seconds,” Aireon…