Investors Can Capture Cash Flow in Retail Trends

If there has been one economic constant over the last few years, it’s been the ongoing decline of brick-and-mortar retail stores, underscored recently by the travails of one-time retail giant Sears. Many others, of course,…

If there has been one economic constant over the last few years, it’s been the ongoing decline of brick-and-mortar retail stores, underscored recently by the travails of one-time retail giant Sears. Many others, of course, have faced similar difficulties, including well-known brands such as Toys R Us, Radio Shack and Sports Authority.

E-commerce has been the catalyst that has caused the most damage in recent years. Since 2010, online retail sales have jumped by an average of more than 15% annually. By contrast, total retail sales growth over the same period was less than 4%.

Consumer behaviors have clearly changed. This trend will only continue moving forward. According to Statista, e-commerce sales in the U.S. will top $700 billion in 2022, an increase of more than $350 billion over five years.

[See: 10 of the Best Stocks to Buy for 2019.]

During this recent period of heightened market volatility, it’s worth remembering what all these numbers mean: There are a range of companies across industries that should thrive thanks to their entrenched position in the e-commerce value chain. Let’s take a close look.

Devices. Despite the recent noise over Apple’s (ticker: AAPL) purported troubles, the company remains in a strong position, even as its business in China is softening along with the general Chinese economy. The company sold more than a billion devices from 2007 to 2017 and accounts for over 40% of all smartphones in the U.S. In addition, despite being a small fraction of worldwide smartphone sales, Apple generates more than 60% of the industry’s profits. Clearly Apple is a key cog in the e-commerce system.

The same is true for Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT), whose standing is even better thanks to Windows, which runs over 90% of all desktop computers worldwide. Billions of online purchases originate from people using Microsoft tools.

Telecoms. Cord-cutting customers have ditched their expensive telecom contracts as bundling phone, cable and internet subscriptions have lost appeal for millions of Americans who can access much more binge-worthy content online than they could ever consume. Yet internet and mobile phone subscribership to Comcast Corp. ( CMCSA), Charter Communications ( CHTR), AT&T ( T) and Verizon Communications ( VZ) remains quite high, since we increasingly require uninterrupted, high-quality, internet access wherever we are.

Towers. Most consumers have little to no interaction with the towers that transmit wireless telecommunications throughout the country, yet these nondescript structures dotting the landscape are essential to modern commerce. If the infrastructure that American Tower Corp. ( AMT) and Crown Castle International ( CCI) produce were to collapse, so would online sales. Today, 60% of website traffic comes from mobile devices and 72% of shoppers younger than 44 use their phones in brick-and-mortar stores. This helps explain why tower manufacturers’ stock prices were stable-to-up virtually all of last year, as the S&P 500 experienced downward swings.

Portals and platforms. While the fourth quarter was a rough period for the valuations of big technology companies, their businesses were generally stable. Facebook ( FB) has faced a constant barrage of political posturing and worries about user and advertiser retention, yet the world’s most effective advertising platform finished the year with more users signing on than ever before and revenue per user growing.

[See: 10 Ways to Maximize Your Retirement Investments.]

Meanwhile Alphabet’s Google ( GOOG, GOOGL) remains the undisputed leader in search, while providing the operating system for almost 87% of smartphones worldwide. And stock jitters have done little to dethrone Google as the go-to destination for researching potential purchases and pricing deals.

In terms of platforms, it doesn’t get bigger than Amazon.com ( AMZN): 49% of Americans start their product search on Amazon and the company operates the world’s largest cloud infrastructure network. If you don’t buy a product directly from Amazon, you likely purchase it from a website powered by Amazon Web Services.

Meanwhile, although Amazon has cut into its performance, eBay ( EBAY) continues to be the first choice for individual buyers and sellers who want a fair marketplace for individual goods.

Payments. You can’t order something without paying for it. Visa ( V), MasterCard ( MA) and American Express Co. ( AXP) are the dominant methods of online payment, with Visa and MasterCard alone representing 85% of credit/debit volume in the United States and 96% of volume in Europe.

In the digital-payments space, PayPal Holdings ( PYPL) processed more than 9.9 billion transactions last year across 267 million active accounts. The company’s Venmo app, popular with younger consumers, processed $62 billion worth of payments and grew its transactions 80 percent in the last fiscal quarter.

Shipments. Although packages may reach your doorstep via the United States Postal Service, many retailers do not offer the government option for delivery at online point-of-sale. Instead, they commonly offer FedEx Corp. ( FDX) and United Parcel Service ( UPS). So despite FedEx’s most recent earnings report missing Wall Street expectations and UPS seeing tighter margins amid stiff competition, these firms are set to maintain dominance over deliveries.

The companies mentioned here have $1.4 trillion in sales and account for about 7.2% of U.S. gross domestic product, or the equivalent of the 12th largest economy in the world. Even when the value of these stocks drops due to market volatility or investor fears, these firms eventually bounce back. This makes temporary “sell-off” inflection points an excellent time to buy these holdings and stay the course through the storm.

[See: 10 Long-Term Investing Strategies That Work.]

When you stop to think about the successive steps in the value chain that these firms represent, it’s clear that they act as “chokepoints” with market power, either within their industry or with consumers.

More from U.S. News

7 High-Risk, High-Reward Stocks to Buy

How to Invest in Real Estate Without Buying Property

10 Investing Tips for Busy People

Investors Can Capture Cash Flow in Retail Trends originally appeared on usnews.com