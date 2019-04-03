202
Home » Latest News » Intrexon splits business into…

Intrexon splits business into two units

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline April 3, 2019 3:11 pm 04/03/2019 03:11pm
Share

Intrexon Corp. (NASDAQ: XON) said Wednesday it is splitting its operations into two units, a move designed to position the Germantown business for growth with a stronger focus on health care.

The bioengineering company is creating two divisions: Intrexon Health, to be led by current Intrexon Chairman and CEO Randal Kirk; and Intrexon Bioengineering, with the company’s chief operating officer, Thomas Bostick, as its president. Both will also remain in their current roles.

Intrexon’s portfolio includes a wide mix of gene engineering and synthetic biology subsidiaries and companies across several industries. But it also has now advanced eight clinical-stage drug candidates in its pipeline. Given that, “there can be little doubt that Intrexon is at its heart a health care company and has been since its inception,” Kirk said in a statement. “That we were able at the same time to advance an extraordinary portfolio of industrial, food and environmental technologies and assets is a…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!