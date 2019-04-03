Intrexon splits business into two units

Intrexon Corp. (NASDAQ: XON) said Wednesday it is splitting its operations into two units, a move designed to position the Germantown business for growth with a stronger focus on health care. The bioengineering company is…

Intrexon Corp. (NASDAQ: XON) said Wednesday it is splitting its operations into two units, a move designed to position the Germantown business for growth with a stronger focus on health care.

The bioengineering company is creating two divisions: Intrexon Health, to be led by current Intrexon Chairman and CEO Randal Kirk; and Intrexon Bioengineering, with the company’s chief operating officer, Thomas Bostick, as its president. Both will also remain in their current roles.

Intrexon’s portfolio includes a wide mix of gene engineering and synthetic biology subsidiaries and companies across several industries. But it also has now advanced eight clinical-stage drug candidates in its pipeline. Given that, “there can be little doubt that Intrexon is at its heart a health care company and has been since its inception,” Kirk said in a statement. “That we were able at the same time to advance an extraordinary portfolio of industrial, food and environmental technologies and assets is a…