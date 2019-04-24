Inova names cancer center leader — and it’s a familiar face

Dr. John Deeken has been named president of Inova Health System’s new cancer center. Inova CEO Stephen Jones made the announcement Wednesday at the formal opening of the Inova Schar Cancer Institute, a $150 million…

Dr. John Deeken has been named president of Inova Health System’s new cancer center.

Inova CEO Stephen Jones made the announcement Wednesday at the formal opening of the Inova Schar Cancer Institute, a $150 million cancer center that the Falls Church health system has been working to deliver for years.

Deeken, the cancer center’s chief medical officer and former chief operating officer of the Inova Translational Medicine Institute, had been serving as acting president following the retirement late last year of its former leader, Dr. Skip Trump. Deeken emerged the victor of a national search for a permanent exec to fill the slot.

The cancer center — funded by a $50 million gift from homebuilding mogul Dwight Schar and his wife, Martha — contributes to Inova’s push “to be among the leading health systems in the nation,” Jones said at the dedication ceremony Wednesday.

