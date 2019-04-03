Inova Fair Oaks campus buildings sell for $46M

Two medical office buildings that sit on the Inova Fair Oaks Hospital property have sold for $46 million. Nashville, Tennessee-based Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: HR) purchased the buildings at 3650 and 3700 Joseph Siewick…

Nashville, Tennessee-based Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: HR) purchased the buildings at 3650 and 3700 Joseph Siewick Drive on the Falls Church-based health system’s Chantilly hospital campus, one of three transactions the company funded from a $115.9 million equity offering. The others are medical office buildings in Indiana and Atlanta.

White Plains, New York-based Seavest Healthcare Properties LLC previously owned the four-story buildings, which are already 73% leased and comprise 158,338 square feet. The lobbies, restrooms, common areas, roofs and mechanical systems were recently renovated.

But beyond that, the proximity to a health system that dominates the Northern Virginia market “makes it just a very attractive couple of assets, in spite of the fact that the buildings are not stabilized, they’re not fully leased, and they haven’t been for a while,” said Jim…