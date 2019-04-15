Inova ends genetic tests that elicited FDA warning

Inova Health System will no longer offer a series of genetic tests after the Food and Drug Administration warned the system that it had illegally marketed them without the agency’s required clearance. “The MediMap tests…

Inova Health System will no longer offer a series of genetic tests after the Food and Drug Administration warned the system that it had illegally marketed them without the agency’s required clearance.

“The MediMap tests were intended to provide additional information to physicians in discussions with their patients regarding medication options,” reads an Inova statement, which said it began offering the tests as a tool for doctors based on industry guidelines, with the understanding that the FDA’s review wasn’t required.

“After thoroughly reviewing the letter, which clarified the FDA’s approach to laboratory developed tests (LDT) for pharmacogenomics, Inova has decided to end MediMap tests,” the statement reads.

Inova’s five MediMap tests have been used by physicians to help predict drug response, dose and side effects for patients within the Inova Genomics Laboratory. The health system has informed these doctors of the decision, it said.

