Industrious to open fourth N. Virginia space next year

Coworking provider Industrious LLC is planning to open its fourth Northern Virginia location in partnership with Carr Properties next year.

Under terms of the operating partnership, Industrious Court House will occupy approximately 25,000 square feet of the entire third floor of 2311 Wilson Blvd. The space is slated to open in the first quarter of 2020.

Industrious offers tenants three leasing options: a one-month lease, 60-day notice agreement that comes with a 5 percent discount and a 12-month lease that comes with a 10 percent discount. Its deal with Carr is a management agreement, not a lease.

Carr plans on bringing on retail offerings to the 179,205-square-foot building including D.C.-based fitness studio Solidcore and New York-based For Five Coffee Roasters.

New York-based Industrious entered the Greater Washington market just over a year ago but will now have six locations in the region. In partnership with Philadelphia-based Rubenstein Partners LP, Industrious opened its…