Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg set to make 2020 Democratic run

By The Associated Press April 14, 2019 9:43 am 04/14/2019 09:43am
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2019, file photo, Mayor Pete Buttigieg talks with an Associated Press reporter at Farmers Market in South Bend, Ind. Buttigieg is expected to make his Democratic run for president official during a rally later Sunday, April 14, in the city where he launched his political career less than a decade ago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Mayor Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) of South Bend, Indiana, is expected to make his Democratic run for president official during a rally later Sunday in the city where he launched his political career less than a decade ago.

The 37-year-old Rhodes Scholar and Afghanistan war veteran has surged from a little-known local politician to a high-profile contender in the 2020 race. He grew up in South Bend and is in his second term as mayor.

Back in January, he announced a presidential exploratory committee — the first step toward an official candidacy.

Buttigieg is planning to return this week in early-voting Iowa and New Hampshire — but now as a full-fledged candidate who’s being taken more seriously.

