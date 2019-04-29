Balanced Fund 12365.50 + .14 + .85 + 11.01 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2045.56 – .21 + .48 + 4.56 Emerging Markets 341.78 + .25 – .66 + 13.37 Equity Income Fund 12398.28 + .15 +…
Balanced Fund 12365.50 + .14 + .85 + 11.01
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2045.56 – .21 + .48 + 4.56
Emerging Markets 341.78 + .25 – .66 + 13.37
Equity Income Fund 12398.28 + .15 + .81 + 14.59
GNMA 733.42 – .16 + .20 + 1.79
General Municipal Debt 1364.87 + .04 + .50 + 3.52
Gold Fund 226.16 – 1.79 – .37 + .45
High Current Yield 2232.74 + .06 + .29 + 8.61
High Yield Municipal 640.22 – .05 + .37 + 4.03
International Fund 1861.74 + .41 + .17 + 14.26
Science and Technology Fund 2933.74 + .23 + 1.38 + 27.83
Short Investment Grade 364.05 – .04 + .14 + 2.03
Short Municipal 186.50 + .04 + .99
US Government 658.13 – .25 + .29 + 1.72
