Balanced Fund 12365.50 + .14 + .85 + 11.01

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2045.56 – .21 + .48 + 4.56

Emerging Markets 341.78 + .25 – .66 + 13.37

Equity Income Fund 12398.28 + .15 + .81 + 14.59

GNMA 733.42 – .16 + .20 + 1.79

General Municipal Debt 1364.87 + .04 + .50 + 3.52

Gold Fund 226.16 – 1.79 – .37 + .45

High Current Yield 2232.74 + .06 + .29 + 8.61

High Yield Municipal 640.22 – .05 + .37 + 4.03

International Fund 1861.74 + .41 + .17 + 14.26

Science and Technology Fund 2933.74 + .23 + 1.38 + 27.83

Short Investment Grade 364.05 – .04 + .14 + 2.03

Short Municipal 186.50 + .04 + .99

US Government 658.13 – .25 + .29 + 1.72

